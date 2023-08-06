Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.57%.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

