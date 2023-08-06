CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Stock Position Cut by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

