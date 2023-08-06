Versor Investments LP Increases Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 89.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,206,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $16.17 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

