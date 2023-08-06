Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 54.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $539,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,957,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,777,000 after buying an additional 223,038 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $228,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,130,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,037,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $3,367,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $30.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

