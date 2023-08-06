Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after buying an additional 454,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,932,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after buying an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

HAE stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

