Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Albany International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 523,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,631,000 after buying an additional 35,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $95.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.31. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $115.39.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.56 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Albany International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

Featured Articles

