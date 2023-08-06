Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLNC opened at $28.41 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $698.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLNC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

