Versor Investments LP Sells 30,537 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 59.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,537 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after buying an additional 1,019,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,028,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,970,000 after buying an additional 3,866,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,653,000 after buying an additional 195,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.32. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.