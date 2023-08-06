Versor Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $23,794,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 965.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 287,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $51.35.
Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on RRR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.
Red Rock Resorts Company Profile
Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Red Rock Resorts
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.