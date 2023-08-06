Versor Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $23,794,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,769,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 965.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 287,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.60 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 394.10% and a net margin of 13.35%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.