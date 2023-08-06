Versor Investments LP Increases Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

In other AvidXchange news, Director James E. Hausman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $169,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,104,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,796,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Hausman sold 15,000 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $169,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,104,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,796,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $219,044.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,947,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,739,966.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,112,374 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,485. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AVDX shares. Susquehanna started coverage on AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.91.

Shares of AVDX opened at $10.50 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $86.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.66 million. Research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

