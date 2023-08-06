Versor Investments LP Takes $564,000 Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 925.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 192.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 56,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 79.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 46,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LXU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LSB Industries from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of LSB Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $825.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.34. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $18.47.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

