Versor Investments LP Sells 1,498 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $837,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 164.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $20,131,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,874,737.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,912.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $465,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,313.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 36,868 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,874,737.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,912.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,601 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $62.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $63.72.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.50 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

