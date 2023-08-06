Versor Investments LP Sells 1,006 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 2,582.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135,607 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.3 %

HLNE stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.12. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $93.58.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.88 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 61.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

