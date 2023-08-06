Versor Investments LP Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,518 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 14.5% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 182.6% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 739,306 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 477,696 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 3.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 189,283 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LYFT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.48.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.85 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.87 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 151.57% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $169,364.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 474,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

