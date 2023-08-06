Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 101.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UniFirst by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $26,359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,573,000 after acquiring an additional 61,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group started coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of UNF opened at $165.31 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $205.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.84.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

