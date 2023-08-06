Versor Investments LP Reduces Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after buying an additional 219,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,057,000 after purchasing an additional 116,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,112,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,666,000 after purchasing an additional 94,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,293,000 after buying an additional 55,897 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,794.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

