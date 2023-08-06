Versor Investments LP Has $605,000 Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,017 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,383 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,667 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 251,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294,054 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 252,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 555,922 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 3.1 %

CLF opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.