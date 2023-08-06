Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Inari Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $64.38 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $86.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.57.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,269,706.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,728,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $2,898,438.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,537,289.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,269,706.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,728,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,733 shares of company stock worth $11,310,743. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.