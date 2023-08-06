Versor Investments LP Sells 13,600 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.