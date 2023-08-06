Versor Investments LP Cuts Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Northwest Natural by 133.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 920 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $40,829.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northwest Natural from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $237.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.65 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

