Versor Investments LP Invests $565,000 in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

