Versor Investments LP Takes $571,000 Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,497 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $940,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at $771,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 161.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BlackLine by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $74,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $29,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,740.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Stock Down 0.8 %

BL stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

