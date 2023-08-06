Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in FMC by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FMC by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $91.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

