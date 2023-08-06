Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Embecta by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Embecta in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embecta by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embecta Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.43. Embecta Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $36.64.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

