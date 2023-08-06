Versor Investments LP Sells 400 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Versor Investments LP cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Shares of KEYS opened at $158.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.63 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

