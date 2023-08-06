Versor Investments LP Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,964,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,034,000 after acquiring an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,292,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,453,000 after buying an additional 703,221 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

KMX stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

