Versor Investments LP Has $578,000 Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,104,000 after acquiring an additional 95,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 514,124 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after buying an additional 514,124 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after buying an additional 1,176,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $597,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,338.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 242,961 shares of company stock worth $1,967,763. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ADPT stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.18. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

