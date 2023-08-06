Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,738,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Integer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,884,000 after purchasing an additional 68,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 23.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,236,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Integer by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,796,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
Integer Price Performance
Shares of ITGR stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.15. Integer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.05 million. Research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integer
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 07/31 – 08/04
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.