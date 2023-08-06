Versor Investments LP Sells 12,098 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,098 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $6,123,355.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,372.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $6,123,355.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,372,372.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $39,331.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 396,488 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,251 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.42. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

