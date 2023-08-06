Versor Investments LP Acquires 1,442 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Axonics were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXNX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Axonics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axonics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics in the first quarter worth $638,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axonics alerts:

Axonics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $60.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.99. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Axonics had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Axonics’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CL King started coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axonics from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $93,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,201.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axonics Profile

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.