Versor Investments LP Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 175,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 27,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPG opened at $33.93 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

