Versor Investments LP Has $619,000 Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TriNet Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TriNet Group by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $104.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average is $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $570,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $16,609,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T sold 3,364,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $360,000,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,169,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,120,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,392,750 shares of company stock valued at $362,737,878 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

