Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,126 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.18. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PENN. Roth Capital raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

