Versor Investments LP Buys 8,144 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,080,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 606.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.
BFH opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $45.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.37%.
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
