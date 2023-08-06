Versor Investments LP Buys 8,144 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bread Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,080,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 606.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Insider Activity

Bread Financial Stock Performance

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $1,955,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,616,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,352,415.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roger H. Ballou bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $100,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,698.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 537,600 shares of company stock worth $14,611,065. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BFH opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.97. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $45.67.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.37%.

Bread Financial Profile



Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Articles

