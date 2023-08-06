Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,325 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,371,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,480,000 after purchasing an additional 543,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,473,000 after buying an additional 266,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,561,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $22.97 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.56 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at $388,224.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $90,051 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

