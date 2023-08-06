MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

MetLife Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MET opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 47.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

