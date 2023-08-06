Wells Fargo & Company Increases Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $63.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $291.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

