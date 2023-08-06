Versor Investments LP Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $229,161.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $229,161.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $81,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock worth $555,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.46. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

