Versor Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after purchasing an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,808,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after buying an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,536,000 after buying an additional 52,642 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $184.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $205.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.78.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

