NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.7% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total value of $33,838,161.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares in the company, valued at $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $446.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 232.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

