Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $446.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.06. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 232.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

