Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases 82 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $446.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 232.71, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.32 and a 200 day moving average of $314.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

