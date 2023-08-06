Destination Wealth Management Purchases 437 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Destination Wealth Management grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after purchasing an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $446.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $480.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 232.71, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

