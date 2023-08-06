Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

LNTH stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 184.61 and a beta of 0.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $604,086.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,120,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,942,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

