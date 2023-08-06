Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 10,830 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

Shares of EPAM opened at $246.97 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

