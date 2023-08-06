Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.29 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

Old Republic International Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

