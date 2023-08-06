Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.30.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE EHC opened at $70.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.