Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,169.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

