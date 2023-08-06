Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $76.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $612.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

