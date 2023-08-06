Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in The Ensign Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $96.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.84 and a 52 week high of $102.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $28,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,052.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,231,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,295 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.